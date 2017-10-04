Run The Jewels, Mitski, Tove Stryke To Open For Lorde On Tour

Well, this sounds like a hell of a night out. Next year, Lorde will play a big North American tour behind Melodrama, one of 2017’s best albums. And she will have help. Lorde had already announced the dates, but now she’s announced her openers. At many of the shows on that tour, she will have both Run The Jewels and Mitski open for her. Will RTJ’s strident, martial, chaotic rap music translate at a pop show? Will Mitski’s sound be able to fill those huge spaces? Who knows? But we do know that we want to see that shit happen. Swedish pop singer Tove Stryke will also play some of those shows, and some of them will have an opening act yet to be announced. Check out the dates below.

TOUR DATES:

3/01 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Bradley Center *^

3/02 – St. Louis, MO @ Chaifetz Arena *^

3/03 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center *^

3/05 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center *^

3/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena *^

3/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center at the Rose Garden *^

3/12 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden1 Center ^

3/13 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena *^

3/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center ^

3/16 – Glendale, CA @ Gila River Arena ^

3/18 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center ^

3/19 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^

3/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center ^

3/23 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center ^

3/24 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Arena *%

3/25 – Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena *%

3/27 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena *%

3/28 – Detroit, MI @ Little Ceasars Arena *%

3/29 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Center *%

3/31 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center *%

4/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center *%

4/03 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden *%

4/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center *%

4/06 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center *%

4/07 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena *%

4/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *%

4/11 – Tampa, FL @ Amaile Arena %

4/12 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena *%

4/14 – Duluth, GA @ Infinite Energy Center *%

4/15 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena *%

* with Run The Jewels

^ with Tove Stryke

% with Mitski