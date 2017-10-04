G-Worthy – “Ain’t Trippin” Video

G-Worthy is the new underground West Coast rap supergroup that features the great new LA rap hope G Perico, the slick-as-hell producer Cardo, and Jay Worthy, the rapper and producer who is also Grimes’ half-brother. We posted their track “Never Miss” a couple of weeks ago, and on Friday, they released their self-titled debut mini-album. Today, they’ve shared a video for the lush “Ain’t Trippin,” which means that yes, you do get to watch Grimes’ half-brother rap about pimping. (I know I should stop dwelling on that guy’s family connections, but it still bugs me out.) Watch the no-frills clip below, and while you’re at it, stream that mini-album.

G-Worthy is out now on Fool’s Gold.