G-Worthy – “Never Miss”

G-Worthy is a new West Coast rap group featuring G Perico (whose All Blue is one of this year’s best albums), Jay Worthy (the rapper and producer behind LNDN DRGS, who also happens to be Grimes’ half-brother), and Cardo (who has contributed beats to bangers by Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Travis Scott, and many more). Their debut album Never Miss is out later this month on Fool’s Gold, and its title track is streaming today. If you’re familiar with their collected works, you won’t be surprised to learn that “Never Miss” is pure, unfiltered G-funk of the summertime cruising variety. Enjoy it below.

Never Miss is out 9/29 on Fool’s Gold.