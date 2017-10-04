Watch James Corden Chat With Ezra Koenig On Beats 1

In a new episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden visits the offices of Apple Music in Culver City, CA during Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show. Corden talks to Lowe about this and that and it’s all pretty boring until the late night host wanders off to get Lowe coffee. On his errand he bumps into Ezra Koenig, and the two engage in a bit of radio banter for Koenig’s show “Time Crisis.” At one point, Corden asks Koenig to play “The Monster Mash” on air. Does Koenig concede to the request? Find out for yourself below.