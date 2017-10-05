Watch St. Vincent Bring Her MASSEDUCTION Campaign To Colbert

St. Vincent’s MASSEDUCTION is only eight days away, and Annie Clark took to Colbert last night to promote it. On the broadcast proper, she performed “New York” in a red leather dress, accompanied by a pianist in a ski mask. “The only motherfucker in the city” became “the only other sucker in the city,” which was kind of goofy, but otherwise the song retained its power stripped down to its rawest ingredients. For a web exclusive she switched from red to green and did a solo “Los Ageless,” rocking an electric guitar and backed by pre-recorded music. In line with the album’s iconography, there was also some choreography from three disembodied pairs of legs in leather boots. Check out both performances below.

MASSEDUCTION is out 10/13 on Loma Vista.