Bethlehem Steel – “Fig”

Last month, the great rock trio Bethlehem Steel announced their new album, Party Naked Forever, with the propulsive “Alt Shells,” and today we’re sharing another track from the album called “Fig.” It’s a sinewy, acerbic push-and-pull about a relationship impasse where one side won’t grow up and take responsibility for themselves and the other side has become fed up with having to shoulder the burden. “If you still wake up screaming alone, it’s no weight on me/ I’ve tried too hard/ Now I’m trying to let go of you,” Rebecca Ryskalczyk sings. The mournful final notes, where Ryskalczyk repeats “You were my only light,” exhibit both an anger at having a great hope snuffed out and a resilience to keep on fighting. Listen below.
Tour dates:
11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn *
11/10 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *
11/11 Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog
11/12 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (Downstairs)
11/13 Milkwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
11/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown VFW
11/17 Boulder, CO @ House Show
11/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vague Space
11/20 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
11/22 Portland, OR @ The Know
11/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High
11/26 La Puente, CA @ Bridgetown DIY
11/28 El Paso, TX @ Boomtown
11/29 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlies
11/30 Dallas, TX @ Armoury DE
12/01 Fayetteville, AR @ Backspace
12/02 St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole
12/03 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr
12/06 Columbus, OH @ Middle Earth
12/08 Washington, DC @ Slash Run ^
12/09 Philadelphia, PA @ All Night Diner ^
12/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Babys All Right
* w/ Record Release Show
^ w/ Washer
Party Naked Forever is out 11/10 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.