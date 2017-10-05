Bethlehem Steel – “Fig”

Last month, the great rock trio Bethlehem Steel announced their new album, Party Naked Forever, with the propulsive “Alt Shells,” and today we’re sharing another track from the album called “Fig.” It’s a sinewy, acerbic push-and-pull about a relationship impasse where one side won’t grow up and take responsibility for themselves and the other side has become fed up with having to shoulder the burden. “If you still wake up screaming alone, it’s no weight on me/ I’ve tried too hard/ Now I’m trying to let go of you,” Rebecca Ryskalczyk sings. The mournful final notes, where Ryskalczyk repeats “You were my only light,” exhibit both an anger at having a great hope snuffed out and a resilience to keep on fighting. Listen below.

Tour dates:

11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Silent Barn *

11/10 Buffalo, NY @ Mohawk Place *

11/11 Cleveland, OH @ Happy Dog

11/12 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean (Downstairs)

11/13 Milkwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club

11/14 Minneapolis, MN @ Uptown VFW

11/17 Boulder, CO @ House Show

11/18 Salt Lake City, UT @ Vague Space

11/20 Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

11/22 Portland, OR @ The Know

11/25 Los Angeles, CA @ Junior High

11/26 La Puente, CA @ Bridgetown DIY

11/28 El Paso, TX @ Boomtown

11/29 Austin, TX @ Cheer Up Charlies

11/30 Dallas, TX @ Armoury DE

12/01 Fayetteville, AR @ Backspace

12/02 St. Louis, MO @ Sinkhole

12/03 Nashville, TN @ Drkmttr

12/06 Columbus, OH @ Middle Earth

12/08 Washington, DC @ Slash Run ^

12/09 Philadelphia, PA @ All Night Diner ^

12/10 Brooklyn, NY @ Babys All Right

* w/ Record Release Show

^ w/ Washer

Party Naked Forever is out 11/10 via Exploding In Sound. Pre-order it here.