Anna St. Louis – “Fire”

Kevin Morby’s new Woodsist imprint, Mare Records, is building a solid repertoire, first with the release of Shannon Lay’s sensitive LP, Living Water, and today with the lead single from Anna St. Louis’ First Songs. “Fire” is a fine introduction to the LA-via-Kansas City singer-songwriter’s guitar-driven Midwestern folk. The track’s subtle production and simple melody puts St. Louis’ lush harmonics at the forefront. “Honey let your fire be your cave” — there’s something about her warm tone and soft-but-crisp pronunciation that energizes these words and shrinks the barrier between St. Louis and the listener. Listen below.

First Songs is out 11/3 on Mare Records.