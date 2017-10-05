Cloakroom are currently in the midst of a tour in support of their recent album, Time Well, and they stopped by our offices to perform a Stereogum Session. In a stripped-down setup comprised of just lead vocalist Doyle Martin and bassist Bobby Markos, they performed two songs off their new album — the title track and “The Sun Won’t Let Us Go” — and played a slowed-down, languid cover of Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers’ “Runnin’ Down A Dream.” (The Indiana trio also released a cover of “You Don’t Know How” a couple days ago.) Watch the full video of their session below.

Time Well is out now via Relpase Records.