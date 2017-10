Ty Dolla $ign and YG both rose to fame early in the decade because the two of them sounded better over DJ Mustard beats than anyone else. Ty$ has the new album Beach House 3 coming out later this week, and he and YG, who have collaborated many times in the past, have just teamed up on a new song called “Ex.” It’s a lush piece of West Coat funk, and as you might imagine, it’s all about skipping out on relationships. Check it out below.

Beach House 3 is out 10/27 on Atlantic.