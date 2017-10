R.E.M.’s Automatic For The People turned 25 yesterday — we republished Mike Mills’ notes on each song for the occasion — and next month it’s getting an expansive deluxe edition reissue that features two never-before-heard tracks. We heard one of them, “Mike’s Pop Song,” last month, and today we get to hear the other, the demo of a track called “Devil Rides Backwards.” Listen to it below.

The Automatic For The People 25th anniversary edition is out 11/10 via Craft Recordings. Pre-order it here.