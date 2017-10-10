Jay Som – “The Bus Song” Video (Dir. Japanese Breakfast)

Oakland-based songwriter Melina Duterte, better known as Jay Som, has had a heck of a year. We named her an Artist To Watch and hailed her video for “Baybee” video, and this past summer her debut album Everybody Works placed highly on our rundown of the best albums of 2017 so far.

Today Jay Som unveils the video for that album’s excellent lead single, “The Bus Song,” directed by her fellow rising star Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast. The video opens with Duterte casually strumming her guitar, her drummer making pancakes, and her fellow guitarist brushing his teeth only to find his guitar sitting in the bathtub. Presumably they took their breakfast to-go because they then proceed to parade around town, dancing on hilltops, passing out pink melodicas, and picking up friends along the way.

The charming and whimsical clip is the kind of power-in-numbers visual we could use these days. So if you haven’t yet hopped on (or in) the Jay Som bandwagon yet, make sure your shoes are tied and catch the bus. Surely, there will be some friendly faces.

Everybody Works is out now via Polyvinyl.