After Tom Petty died, Margo Price told us that her favorite Petty song is “Have Love, Will Travel.” But she’s been working the more well-known “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” into her opening sets for Chris Stapleton lately — first on Thursday in Moline, Illinois, then on Friday in Des Moine, Iowa, and finally on Saturday in St. Paul, MN. Watch below, and check out Stapleton’s cover of “Learning To Fly” from the same shows here.