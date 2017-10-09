Watch Chris Stapleton Cover Tom Petty’s “Learning To Fly” In Moline

Margo Price covered Tom Petty’s “Mary Jane’s Last Dance” during her opening set for Chris Stapleton in Moline, Illinois on Thursday, and afterwards, Stapleton performed a tribute of his own. “When I found out he passed away I just drove around and listened to my favorite record of all time, Wildflowers,” he said after taking the stage. “And I couldn’t believe he was gone. I had the opportunity to play with Tom Petty earlier this year. And the last thing he said to me was ‘I hope we get an opportunity to do this again,’ and I left there thinking that we might. And I sure am sad we’re not going to get to.” He then launched into a cover of “Learning To Fly,” my personal favorite Tom Petty song, which he played again the next day in Des Moine and the day after that in St. Paul. Watch below.