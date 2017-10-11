Porches – “Country” Video

Aaron Maine transitioned from the burnout rockers of his earlier work to watery synths on last year’s Pool, and his brand-new song shows that his Porches project will continue on down that path. “Country” is a short but intense ballad that culminates in some very pretty harmonies (courtesy of Dev Hynes and Bryndon Cook) and serves as our introduction to his forthcoming album. The song comes attached to a crisp video co-directed by Maine and Nick Harwood that follows Maine in a meandering pickup truck through upstate New York. Watch and listen below.

Here’s a note Maine shared alongside the track:

i am happy to share this new song with you

it’s the last song i wrote for my new album

in the context of the record it acts as a departure as well as an arrival

here is a poem i wrote about what the song means” mini reckoning

Like flopping onto bed after first kiss high school

I left her apartment and made sure to keep the sleep on me all the way home

Rolled down the window across the bridge

And filled up my lungs

She told me about this saying about breaking the water to get somewhere

and i imagined what it would be like to swim together

I felt soft and dumb like a country song

“Country” is out now via Domino Records.