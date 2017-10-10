All Pigs Must Die – “Hostage Animal”

Later this month, the shit-ripping Boston hardcore supergroup All Pigs Must Die — which includes members of the Hope Conspiracy, Converge, Trap Them, and Bloodhorse — will release their new album Trapped Animal. We’ve already posted the early tracks “A Caustic Vision” and “Blood Wet Teeth,” and both of them kicked a lot of ass. Now they’ve also shared the album’s title track, which might be the most punishing one yet. It’s a fiery onslaught of a song, one that’s closer in sound to classic Norwegian black metal than it is to classic American hardcore. Check it out below, via Invisible Oranges.

Hostage Animal is out 10/27 on Southern Lord.