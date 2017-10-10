Bonnie “Prince” Billy – “Treasure Map” Video

Earlier this year, Will Oldham released a new song, “Treasure Map,” underneath his Bonnie “Prince” Billy moniker. At the time, it was included on a Southern Poverty Law Center benefit compilation, and it’s now been repurposed as part of the soundtrack for The Lure. The movie is a documentary about the search for a treasure buried by art dealer Forrest Fenn in the Rocky Mountains. The song gets a new clip directed by Tomas Leach that follows one searcher on her quest to find the buried treasure. Watch below.