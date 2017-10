Buffalo rapper Westside Gunn is teaming up with underground rap supervillain DOOM under the name WESTSIDEDOOM, and they’ve already shared one track together, the Daringer-produced “Gorilla Monsoon.” Now they’ve shared the second track they’ve made, “2STINGS,” a bit of eerie, tingly boom-bap produced by the Alchemist. Listen below, and hope they get around to making a full album.