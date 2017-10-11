Baths – “Out”

Will Wisenfeld is releasing a new Baths album next month called Romaplasm. We’ve already heard lead single “Yeoman” and today he’s shared an ecstatically pure one called “Out.” It’s a skittering, baroque pop song that compares two scary but empowering experiences. As Wisenfeld explains: “The title ‘Out’ has a dual meaning— either referring to someone going out for the night, or being an out gay person. It touches on the intersection of both but mostly deals with how I feel in a club environment.” Listen to it below.

Romaplasm is out 11/17 via Anticon.