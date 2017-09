Baths mastermind Will Wiesenfeld put out an album of hazy ambience under his Geotic alter-ego last year, but he hasn’t released a record under the Baths name since 2014’s Ocean Death EP. That’s finally about to change. Today, Wiesenfeld announced that he’ll release a new Baths album called Romaplasm this fall. And he also shared its lead single, a piece of nervous and twitchy synthpop called “Yeoman.” Check it out below.

Romaplasm is out 11/17 on Anticon.