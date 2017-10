The UK new wave throwbacks Squeeze are getting ready to release The Knowledge, their first new album in 17 years, and they’ve already shared the early songs “Happy Days,” “Cradle To The Grave,” and “Innocence In Paradise.” Today, they’ve also got a new one, a sprightly and vaguely folky power-pop number called “Patchouli.” It’s got a pretty crazy keyboard solo toward the end. Check it out below.

The Knowledge is out 10/13 on Love Records.