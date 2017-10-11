Hear Bob Dylan’s Previously Unreleased “Making A Liar Out of Me”

A new Bob Dylan box set, Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979–1981, is being released next month (11/3). It collects live sets and deep cuts from his late ’70s/early ’80s period when he started writing gospel music. The previously unreleased song “Making A Liar Out Of Me” is included in the the release; it was performed during rehearsals but never made it into the final setlist or on any album. You can hear it for the first time via Rolling Stone below.

Trouble No More: The Bootleg Series Vol. 13 / 1979–1981 is out 11/3 via Columbia/Legacy.