Thundercat – “Show You The Way” Video (Feat. Michael McDonald & Kenny Loggins)

For “Show You The Way,” the first single from his Drunk album, Thundercat recruited the soft-rock titans Kenny Loggins and Michael McDonald. And when Thundercat performed on The Tonight Show earlier this year, Loggins and McDonald came with him. Today, Thundercat’s got a new video for “Show You The Way,” and it’s a weird one. The clip is a sequel to Thundercat’s 2015 video for “Them Changes.” That one showed a samurai warrior losing both of his arms, and this one shows what happens when that same samurai, now a depressed double amputee, visits a mysterious wellness center. He does yoga, enjoys group hugs, and watched Thundercat, Loggins, and McDonald singing together on TV. Katarzyna Sawicka and Carlos Lopez Estrada directed the video, and you can watch it below.

Drunk is out now on Brainfeeder.