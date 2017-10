The great Toronto four-piece Weaves just released their sophomore album, Wide Open — we talked with them about it recently — and today they stopped by our New York offices to perform a Stereogum Session. The band played a stripped-down set (including percussion by way of a guitar case) that featured three songs from their new album: “La La,” “Walkaway,” and “Puddle.” Watch their full performance below.

Wide Open is out now via Buzz/Kanine/Memphis Industries.