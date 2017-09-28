Stream Weaves Wide Open

The giddy, anthemic Toronto indie rockers Weaves — a recent-vintage Band To Watch — only released their debut album last year, but they’re already about to unleash its follow-up into the world. Next week, Weaves will release their sophomore LP Wide Open, a messy and passionate album that absolutely crackles with energy and personality. We’ve posted the early singles “#53,” “Walkaway,” and the Tanya Tagaq collab “Scream.” And right now, you can stream the entire album at NPR.

Wide Open is out 10/6 on Buzz/Kanine/Memphis Industries.