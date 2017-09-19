Weaves – “Scream” (Feat. Tanya Tagaq) Video

Toronto Band To Watch Weaves and Inuk throat singer Tanya Tagaq were both up for the 2017 Polaris Music Prize last night, and they joined forces to perform a new song called “Scream” to close out the gala. Today, they’ve shared the official version of the song, which follows “#53” and “Walkaway” as the third single from their upcoming sophomore LP Wide Open. Frontwoman Jasmyn Burke explains:

I almost don’t think of “Scream” as a song, it’s like a sculpture in the middle of the album, sticking out poking people like a 3D installation.

The initial demo was just one guitar riff and me hitting my pant leg really hard and the loop just stirred up some sort of emotional whirlwind in my mind. I think everyone is having a hard time processing what’s happening right now and I started thinking about how some people hate or want to harm me because of my physical appearance, and that made me want to write something about loving yourself.

On tour we meet so many people, and often I meet young girls and women of colour who say they’ve never seen someone that looks like them represented in a rock band. I just wanted to say, ‘hey, we’re here, we’re strong and we deserve to see ourselves reflected more often in the world.’ Female identifying people regardless of race are not just one person — we have different ideals, passions, friends etc. and yet we get pigeon-holed or are systemically dismissed and treated as less.

This song came out of my heart. The band and Tanya elevated it in a way that’s just real and raw. It’s definitely an experience.