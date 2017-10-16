Young Dolph – “While U Here”

Memphis rap star Young Dolph announced his new album Thinking Out Loud last week, and he did it while getting out of the hospital after being shot multiple times. Dolph has had an eventful years — three albums, serious involvement in crosstown Memphis beef, several attempts on his life. And he’s become infamous for releasing bristling diss tracks when people try to kill him. But Dolph just shared “While U Here,” the first single from Thinking Out Loud, and it’s not that at all. Instead, it’s a thoughtful song about the importance of telling the people in your life that you love them. Listen to it below.

Thinking Out Loud is out 10/20.