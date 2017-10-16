Fox News Says Radiohead Fans Are Strange, Malnourished, And Sad

Fox News’ Greg Gutfield is a big music head — he’s had Stephen Malkmus, Fucked Up, and Ariel Pink on his show before — and every year, he invites people on to discuss the new class of nominees for the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Radiohead, patron saints of skinny indie kids, are up for the honor this year, and this is what Fox News host Kat Timpf had to say about them:

Seeing as it’s about fame and not talent, I think that Radiohead’s definitely going to get in, and should get in. I don’t even like them, but the kind of guys that I like have to be three things: strange, malnourished, and sad. And those guys always like Radiohead! So I’ve been having to pretend to like Radiohead for years to get these men even though the music is just elaborate moaning and whining over ring tone sounds and you know what, if that’s not fame and power that will get me to do that for someone else then I don’t know what is.