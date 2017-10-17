MGMT – “Little Dark Age” Video

Back in May, MGMT started teasing a new album called Little Dark Age, their first since 2013’s mixed bag of a self-titled record. Now, over four years later — and just over 10 years(!) since their debut Oracular Spectacular — they’re finally back with the new album’s title track. During an interview over at Beats 1, the duo said the record’s done and unveiled “Little Dark Age,” a piece of blearily funky synth-pop. You can watch the video (directed by Nathaniel Axel and David MacNutt) and hear MGMT’s interview with Lowe below.

Little Dark Age is out early next year. According to a press release, it was produced by MGMT with longtime associate Dave Fridmann and Chairlift’s Patrick Wimberly.