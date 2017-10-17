Lindstrøm – “Bungl (Like A Ghost)” (Feat. Jenny Hval)

It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, the first solo album from Norwegian producer Hans-Peter Lindstrøm since 2012’s Smalhans, finally arrives this Friday. We’ve already heard the infectious, spaced-out disco of “Shinin,” which featured Grace Hall on vocals, and the instrumental “Tensions.” Now Lindstrøm has shared one more preview of the new record: “Bungl (Like A Ghost),” a collaboration with Jenny Hval. Here’s what Hval had to say about working on the track:

I recorded some vocals over this little baroque piece, and for some reason I felt like I was invading it, or haunting it. I felt like the ghost voice from classic literature. Then later Lindstrøm stretched out to a sweeping disco manifesto for the cemetery – at least that was the feeling I got when I heard the finished version. I guess recorded music can always be described as human remains. Songs contain parts of us that no longer exist, but managed to inscribe themselves into a recording before they moved on.

That’s a pretty spot-on interpretation of “Bungl (Like A Ghost),” a still-catchy but overall creepier excerpt from It’s Alright Between Us As It Is, with Hval’s voice flickering in and out with litanies like “This is my gravestone/I carry it around with me.” Lindstrøm added, “This track is the glue to the album, and if it wasn’t for ‘Bungl,’ the album would not have happened. Jenny’s contribution transformed an unfinished idea into something really special.” It’s another exciting sample of the album, and you can hear it for yourself below.

It’s Alright Between Us As It Is is out 10/20 via Smalltown Supersound.