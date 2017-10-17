Watch Grizzly Bear Play “Mourning Sound” On Jools Holland

Along with SZA and King Krule, Grizzly Bear served as the musical guests on tonight’s episode of the BBC music show Later… With Jools Holland. Ed Droste braved “101 temp and a major head cold” to lead the band in a performance of the Painted Ruins single “Mourning Sound,” and you can watch that performance below.

About to do live TV full blown sick but fuck it, I'm here might as well try my best! Jools ahoy ! — Grizzly Bear (@grizzlybear) October 17, 2017