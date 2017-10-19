Stream Conway More Steroids Mixtape

Along with his brother Westside Gunn, the Buffalo rapper Conway has emerged as a leader in the realm of dusty, grimy, bloodthirsty throwback face-punch New York rap. Conway released his Reject On Steroids mixtape a few months ago, and now he’s followed it up with a new tape called More Steroids. The mixtape features production from people like the Alchemist, Statik Selektah, and Daringer, as well as freestyles over songs like GZA’s “4th Chamber” and Playboi Carti’s “Magnolia.” Stream the whole tape below.

You can download More Steroids for free here.