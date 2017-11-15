Hater – “Rest”

Swedish four-piece Hater’s thoughtful hodgepodge of dreamy indie-pop and post-punk sensibilities earned them a place on our Best New Bands list. Their debut album, You Tried, reshaped familiar sounds, akin to Alvvays, into a fully formed style of their own. “Rest,” from their upcoming Red Blinders EP, is more of the same in the best way possible. (We praised the project’s sweet-and-jangly lead single last month.) On “Rest,” frontwoman Caroline Landahl’s airy vocals float around a persistent guitar, leading into a satisfyingly bouncy chorus and guitar break. Hear for yourself below.

Hater are among the acts who’ll be making the rounds at SXSW 2018. They’ve also got some UK and European dates coming up:

11/29 London, UK @ Rough Trade East

11/30 Manchester, UK @ Soup Kitchen

12/01 London, UK @ Shacklewell Arms

12/02 London, UK @ The Taproom, London Fields Brewery

01/18 Huis De Buirs, Groningen, Netherlands @ Eurosonic Festival

03/12-18 Austin, TX @ SXSW

Red Blinders is out 12/1 via Fire Records. Pre-order it here.