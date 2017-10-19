Fever Ray – “To The Moon And Back” Video

After teasing us mercilessly all week, the Knife’s Karin Dreijer has finally returned with the first Fever Ray song in eight years. “To The Moon And Back” is a dark but surprisingly accessible synthpop song, if you consider a song featuring lyrics like “First I take you then you take me/ Breath some life into a fantasy/ Your lips, warm and fuzzy/ I want to ram my fingers up your pussy” to be accessible. And the video from Martin Falck is even freakier than the teasers suggested, following a reanimated corpse on her way to a fetish-friendly tea party. Watch and listen below.