Fever Ray Teases New Project

Fever Ray, the solo side project of the Knife’s Karin Dreijer Andersson, seems to be teasing something new on social media. After releasing one self-titled solo album while the Knife were on hiatus in 2009, the project mostly went dormant, but the official Fever Ray Facebook page has just changed its profile and cover photos to advertise something called “Karma Kinksters.” Calls to a telephone number included on the posts won’t go through, but a link underneath directs to Fever Ray’s website, which now features a mysterious video loop. See below.

UPDATE: Here’s another longer preview clip with a preview of new music. The clip is called “Switch Seeks Same,” which could be the name of a song! Very exciting. Check it out below.