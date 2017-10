Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation is imminent, and we’ve already heard and had various opinions on early singles “Look What You Made Me Do” and “…Ready For It?” Now she’s released a third single, “Gorgeous,” so we can all listen to that, have various opinions, and think about that video she was in with Donald Trump, Shania Twain, and Kid Rock below.

Reputation is out 11/10 via Big Machine.