This 2011 Donald Trump, Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, & Kid Rock Comedy Video Is Really Something

Way back in 2011, the CMT Music Awards show opened with a gimmicky Thelma & Louise sketch featuring Taylor Swift and Shania Twain. In the video, Swift and Twain barrel down US highways in a convertible and cause mischief. They become lauded criminals and a WANTED poster of them ends up on the front page of “The New York World.” Donald Trump — who was not the president of the United States in 2011 — reads the paper and says: “If I could harness the power of these two women, I could control the world. THEY’RE UNBELIEVABLE!” Kid Rock later joins Swift and Twain on their road trip and Kenny Rogers makes an appearance! Simpler times. Thanks to Jonathan Bernstein for sharing. TBT with us below.