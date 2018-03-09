Gabriela Tully Claymore

St. Vincent -

St. Vincent – “Los Ageless (DJDS Version)”

St. Vincent released her adventurous fifth LP, MASSEDUCTION, last year and it made it onto our 50 Best Albums Of 2017 list. "Los Ageless" is…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 9, 2018 - 9:21 am
Mind Over Mirrors -

Mind Over Mirrors – “Vermillion Pink”

Jaime Fennelly fronts Mind Over Mirrors and he's joined by Jim Becker (Iron and Wine, Califone), Janet Beveridge Bean (Freakwater, Eleventh Dream Day), and Jon…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 8, 2018 - 1:37 pm
Maria Usbeck -

Maria Usbeck – “Bosque De Bambú”

The Brooklyn-based singer-songwriter Maria Usbeck fronts the band Selebrities, and back in 2016 she released her debut solo album Amparo. Usbeck is Ecuadorian, and the…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 8, 2018 - 1:03 pm
Ben Frost
Credit: Salar Kheradpejouh

Ben Frost – “Self Portrait In Ultramarine”

The Reykjavík-based experimental composer Ben Frost will release a new EP later this month. It's titled All That You Love Will Be Eviscerated (charming!) and…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 8, 2018 - 11:35 am
Yours Are The Only Ears -

Yours Are The Only Ears – “Seeds” Video

The New York-based visual artist and musician Susannah Cutler has been releasing songs under the moniker Yours Are The Only Ears for years now. The…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 8, 2018 - 10:46 am
Fever Ray
Credit: Francesco Prandoni/Redferns/Getty Images

Red Bull Music Festival Returning To New York With Fever Ray, Robyn, & More

Red Bull Music Festival will return to New York in May. The series will run 5/3-26 with events scheduled to take place at various NYC…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 7, 2018 - 5:44 pm
serpentwithfeet -

serpentwithfeet – “bless ur heart” Video

Avant-R&B performer serpentwithfeet released a tremendous EP in 2016 called blisters by way of the experimental label Tri Angle Records. Since then, we've heard serpentwithfeet…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 7, 2018 - 10:17 am
Billy McFarland
Credit: Patrick McMullan / Getty Images

Fyre Fest Organizer Pleads Guilty To Wire Fraud, Faces Up To 40 Years In Prison

Fyre Fest organizer Billy McFarland has pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud. McFarland originally pleaded not guilty in October. TMZ reports that the…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 6, 2018 - 4:31 pm
Dungen & Woods

Stream Dungen & Woods’ Collaborative Visual EP Myths 003

Every year, Mexican Summer's Marfa Myths Festival brings two artists together to create a collaborative EP. Last year, Ariel Pink teamed up with Weyes Blood,…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 6, 2018 - 2:43 pm
Neko Case -

Neko Case – “Hell-On”

Neko Case's output as of late has been the product of collaboration. Last year, she worked on the New Pornographers' Whiteout Conditions, and the year…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 6, 2018 - 12:23 am
Deerhunter Announce Tour Ahead Of New Music

Deerhunter Announce Tour Ahead Of New Music

Deerhunter are going on tour starting in mid-May. The band made the announcement today, and a press release notes that they will debut new music…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 5, 2018 - 2:14 pm
Superchunk -

Superchunk – “Cloud Of Hate” Video

Superchunk's latest, What A Time To Be Alive, came out last month and we named it Album Of The Week. One of its tracks, "Cloud…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 5, 2018 - 2:03 pm
TLI
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Hear The Demo For The Lonely Island’s Rejected Oscars Song “Why Not Me?”

Those who sat through all four hours of the Oscars ceremony last night were treated to performances from a ton of artists, including Sufjan Stevens,
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 5, 2018 - 1:24 pm
Elton John
Credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Overzealous Fans Halt Another Elton John Vegas Show During “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting”

Please do not mess with Elton John when he is performing!! Last Month, a fan hit John in the mouth with Mardi Gras beads during…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 2, 2018 - 3:55 pm
Stream Margaret Glaspy <em>Born Yesterday</em> EP

Stream Margaret Glaspy Born Yesterday EP

We were treated to a new Margaret Glaspy single last night called "Before We Were Together," one of three songs on a brand new EP…
Gabriela Tully Claymore | March 2, 2018 - 10:59 am
#grouperhive
+13 |
March 8, 2018 on Grouper – “Parking Lot”
You'll have a great time!
+9 |
February 26, 2018 on The Lush Sound And Shattering Silence Of Phantom Thread
I got an updated release that states the album was recorded at Spacebomb with White, she's just putting it out on a different label. I amended the post to reflect that!
+7 |
February 26, 2018 on Natalie Prass – “Short Court Style” Video
+4 |
February 15, 2018 on Smashing Pumpkins Announce Reunion Tour
+6 |
January 28, 2018 on Grammys 2018: Winners List & Comment Party
+3 |
January 28, 2018 on Grammys 2018: Winners List & Comment Party
+10 |
January 28, 2018 on Grammys 2018: Winners List & Comment Party
+2 |
January 28, 2018 on Grammys 2018: Winners List & Comment Party
Amended -- thank you!
0 |
December 22, 2017 on SZA – “The Weekend” Video
I still need to read that one! I’ve heard great things.
+3 |
December 15, 2017 on Recommended Reading 2017
Book club!! Yes!!
+13 |
December 15, 2017 on Recommended Reading 2017
This list does not purport to be a comprehensive guide to every protest song released in 2017, there are like 100 others that could've been included. It is simply a list of songs that help define a moment in time, compiled based on what the writer was most interested in writing about. Either way, thank you for reading and debating!
+9 |
December 12, 2017 on 10 Protest Songs That Defined 2017
Both.
+17 |
December 6, 2017 on The Year Of Exposing Abusers
Reading it right now! It's so damn good.
+6 |
November 17, 2017 on “My Heart Will Go On” Turns 20
what is your halloween costume this year @tropicoflungcancer
+6 |
October 31, 2017 on Watch A Costumed Common Holly Cover Ozzy Osbourne In A Halloween Stereogum Session
y'all are rude.
+6 |
October 31, 2017 on Watch A Costumed Common Holly Cover Ozzy Osbourne In A Halloween Stereogum Session
James....
+27 |
October 27, 2017 on Shut Up, Dude: This Week’s Best And Worst Comments
it's eligible for next week! fingers crossed XD
+9 |
October 27, 2017 on The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
"He believes in equal rights for women, hes not a feminist. " nice.
+10 |
October 27, 2017 on Death From Above’s Jesse Keeler Denies Association With Alt-Right, Distances Himself From Gavin McInnes
enjoy!
+3 |
October 27, 2017 on Gothic Avant-Gardist Diamanda Galás Reigns Eternal
