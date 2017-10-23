Spoon – “Do I Have To Talk You Into It” Video

Spoon are slowly coming through with more visuals for their recent album Hot Thoughts; this time, “Do I Have To Talk You Into It” is the one getting the honors. Like the “I Ain’t The One” video, this one is simple yet effective, but that’s pretty much where the similarities between the two end — while that was basically an extremely stylish performance video, this is a clever riff on the the Photoshop tutorial YouTube video genre. Director Brook Linder warps Britt Daniel’s face, strips the flesh from his bones, erases him, morphs him into a coyote, and more; watch below.

Hot Thoughts is out now on Matador.