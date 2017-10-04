Spoon – “I Ain’t The One” Video

Spoon recently released the album Hot Thoughts, which, like every other Spoon album, is very good. And now they’re back with a new music video for “I Ain’t The One” directed by Iain Forsyth and Jane Pollard, aka the filmmaking team behind the great Nick Cave pseudo-documentary 20,000 Days On Earth. They match the song’s minimal, bluesy organ riff with minimal, bluesy visuals, elevating a simple yet intimate performance video into something aesthetically compelling. Watch below.

Tour dates:

10/03 Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica w/ The Shins

10/05 Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks w/ The Shins

10/07 Austin, TX @ ACL

10/10 San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater w/ Mondo Cozmo

10/11 Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom w/ Mondo Cozmo

10/12 Dallas, TX @ House of Blues w/ Mondo Cozmo

10/13 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

10/14 Austin, TX @ ACL

10/15 Houston, TX @ House of Blues w/ Mondo Cozmo

10/17 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues w/ Mondo Cozmo

10/18 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall w/ Mondo Cozmo

10/20 Columbia, SC @ Music Farm w/ Mondo Cozmo

10/21 Jacksonville, FL @ Mavericks w/ Mondo Cozmo

10/22 Charlotte, NC @ The Filmore

11/02 Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie at Botanique

11/03 Den Haag, NL @ Crossing Border Festival

11/03-04 Wessenhauser, DE @ Rolling Stone Weekender

11/06 Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

11/07 Liverpool, UK @ Invisible Wind Factory

11/09 Cambridge, UK @ The Junction

11/10 Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/11 Basel, Switzerland @ Kaserne

11/12 Milan, Italy @ Santeria Social Club

11/14 Barcelona, Spain @ Sala Apolo

11/15 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

11/16 Porto, Portugal @ Porto Coliseum

11/17 Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu dos Recreios

11/28 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/29 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

12/01 Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance

12/03 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

12/05 Clifton Park, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall

12/06 Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

12/30 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

12/31 Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

01/12 Seattle, WA @ Showbox w/ White Reaper

01/13 Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theater w/ White Reaper

01/15 Napa, CA @ Jam Cellars w/ White Reaper

01/17 San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic w/ White Reaper

01/18 Santa Barbara, CA @ Arlington Theater w/ White Reaper

01/20 Las Vegas, NV @ Cosmopolitan w/ White Reaper

Hot Thoughts is out now on Matador.