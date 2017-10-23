Watch Billy Corgan Cover Miley Cyrus’ “Wrecking Ball” In Toronto

I don’t give a fuck what you say: “Wrecking Ball,” Miley Cyrus’ #1 hit from 2013, is one of the finest power ballads that anyone has released this decade. And at a recent show, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan, a man who has written more than his share of great power ballads, did his own version of it. On Friday night, Corgan played a solo show at Toronto’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre. And as his first encore, he played a solo-acoustic “Wrecking Ball” cover. Here’s a full fan-recorded audio version, with smartass photoshop job attached:

And here’s some fan-recorded footage:

Corgan’s new Rick Rubin-produced solo album Ogilala is out now on BMG.