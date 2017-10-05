Stream William Patrick Corgan Ogilala

Next week, the Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan — now recording under the name William Patrick Corgan because he’s a serious adult — will release the new solo album Ogilala. Corgan recorded the album with Rick Rubin, an old hand at helping veteran rockers sound their best. James Iha, Corgan’s former bandmate in the Smashing Pumpkins, plays guitar on one song; it’s his first time recording with Corgan in 17 years. And the album is also Corgan’s first solo outing in over a decade; his last was 2005’s TheFutureEmbrace. The album has a lush, sweeping, restrained style that suits Corgan’s voice and songwriting style beautifully. We’ve already posted the early tracks “Aeronaut” and “The Spaniards,” and you can now stream the entire thing at NPR.

Ogilala is out 10/13 on BMG.