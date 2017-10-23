Watch The Trailer For Paul Thomas Anderson’s New Jonny Greenwood-Scored Movie Phantom Thread

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and the great auteur Paul Thomas Anderson are about to give us another one. Greenwood has scored Paul Thomas Anderson’s movies There Will Be Blood, The Master, and Inherent Vice, and Anderson directed a short documentary about Greenwood’s Junun project and directed Radiohead’s videos for “Daydreaming,” “Present Tense,” and “The Numbers.” Later this year, Anderson will release another movie called Phantom Thread, and it’ll feature another score from Greenwood. And now, as Pitchfork points out, we get to hear a bit of what’s presumably Greenwood’s score in the new trailer for Phantom Thread.

Phantom Thread might feature the final performance from Daniel Day-Lewis, who says he’s retiring. Day-Lewis plays a dressmaker in ’50s London, while Vicky Krieps plays a young woman who Day-Lewis becomes the focus of Day-Lewis’ love or obsession, or maybe both. Here’s the trailer:

Watch the official trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s #PhantomThread, starring Daniel Day-Lewis. In select theaters this Christmas. pic.twitter.com/R3mrc5imoO — Phantom Thread (@Phantom_Thread) October 23, 2017

Phantom Thread will arrive in theaters 12/25.