Sleigh Bells – “Rainmaker”

A couple of weeks ago, the New York duo Sleigh Bells announced their new mini-album Kid Kruschev and shared the early single “And Saints,” a gothy and meditative departure for the group. And now they’ve shared another new song, and it’s another whole new sound for the duo. The new track is called “Rainmaker,” and it’s a sort of meditative rave-pop anthem. Producer Derek Miller built the song around the breakbeat from the Soul Searchers’ “Ashley’s Roachclip,” the same drum break that powered a lot of ’80s and ’90s rap classics. It doesn’t sound entirely different from “I Can Only Stare,” the single that Sleigh Bells released last year, but it’s still a long way away from this duo’s noise-pop beginnings. Below, listen to “Rainmaker” and read what Miller has to say about it.

Miller says:

Some of you might recognize the main synth/chord progression of “Rainmaker” from the trailer we made for Reign Of Terror back in 2011. I’ve always loved those chords… only took me six years to find the right spot for them. I’ve also been dying to sample the Soul Searchers “Ashley’s Roachclip” break, which is up there with “Funky Drummer” in my humble opinion. (Miss you, Clyde). I think the two speak to each other, puts me in a good place. And of course I really, really love Alexis’s vocal, which sounds desperate in the best way.

Kid Kruschev is out 11/10 on the band’s own Torn Clean label. And while “Rainmaker” is probably not a song about Kazuchika Okada, we can all pretend.