Gun Outfit – “Sally Rose” Video

So far LA-via-Olympia roots-rockers Gun Outfit have shared the translucent rambler “Strange Insistence” and the hazy, Hendricks-esque “Landscape Painter” in anticipation of their upcoming album, Out Of Range. Their latest advance, “Sally Rose,” echoes in the same vein. The Carrie Keith-directed video is a scrapbook of mismatched desert road trip scenes that quickly flash along with a bumpy guitar riff. Lo-fi images overlap and fade into one another, giving way to the vintage feel. Watch and listen below.

Out Of Range is out 11/10 on Paradise of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.