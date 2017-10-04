Gun Outfit – “Landscape Painter” Video

Low-key roots-rock upstarts Gun Outfit have an album called Out Of Range coming out next month on the venerable Paradise Of Bachelors label. The Olympia-founded, LA-based combo introduced their new LP with the understated and propulsive flanger “Strange Insistence” last month, and today they’ve shared a second track. “Landscape Painter” floats along with melancholic ease, as if Electric Ladyland-era Jimi Hendrix were trilling all over a classic country ballad. It’s a warm and welcoming mirage to step into, and it arrives with a lo-fi video shot and edited by Dylan Sharp. Watch below.

Out Of Range is out 11/10 Paradise Of Bachelors. Pre-order it here.