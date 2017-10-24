Friendship – “Skip To The Good Part”

The Philadelphia-based band Friendship are releasing a new album, Shock Out Of Season, next week. We’ve heard two tracks from it so far — “If You See My Beloved” and “Sal” — and today we get to hear a third, the free-wheeling and inviting “Skip To The Good Part.” Dan Wriggins has a way of making you feel like he’s sitting you down and singing to you like you’re an old friend, and that quality is on full display here. “I hope you hang around, you’re always welcome,” he mumbles. “You’re not imposing/ But come on, make up your mind.” My favorite part is when his voice cracks and falters when he begs the listener to stick around: “Please don’t call it a niiight/ The river is coursing, you can bet your life.” Listen below.

Tour dates:

11/04 Haverford College @ Haverford, PA

11/07 The Firehouse @ Worcester, MA

11/08 The Apohadion Theater @ Portland, ME

11/09 Sue’s @ Rollinsford, NH

11/10 The Plant @ Montreal, QC

11/11 The Lamp Shop @ Burlington, VT

11/12 Small World Books @ Rochester, NY

11/14 The Baby G @ Toronto, ON

11/15 Mahall’s @ Cleveland, OH

11/16 Spacebar @ Columbus, OH

11/17 Everybody Hits (Release show) @ Philadelphia, PA

11/18 Midtown Arts Center (w/ Abi Reimold, The Districts) @ Harrisburg, PA

11/19 Silent Barn (w/ Advance Base, Sound of Ceres) @ Brooklyn, NY

Shock Out Of Season is out 11/3 via Orindal Records. Pre-order it here.