Friendship – “Sal”

The warmly companionable Philadelphia band Friendship are getting ready to release a new album, Shock Out Of Season, in a couple of months. We recently shared the rainy love story “If You See My Beloved” from it, and today they’ve put out another new track, “Sal.” This one’s addressed intimately to an old friend, and it’s a directness that travels through to the listener. Dan Wriggins is doling out advice about the harsh realities of the hard world that we live in, but it’s enveloped in a comforting blanket. “It’s easy you’re doing right by the way that they cheat you,” he sings. “So when you find yourself bound to someone else, always be generous/ Because you will never know what it is you do that makes the difference.” Listen below.

Shock Out Of Season is out 11/3 via Orindal Records.