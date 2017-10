Shopping – “The Hype” Video

Last month, UK trio Shopping put out “The Hype,” their first new song since 2015’s Why Choose, and today they’ve shared a video for the track alongside the announcement that their third LP, which is called The Official Body, will be out early next year. The video, which was directed by Billy Easter and Jack Barraclough, takes place at what looks like a very fun and very punk pool party that segues into a more traditional show space. Check out the video and the album’s tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01 “The Hype”

02 “Wild Child”

03 “Asking For A Friend”

04 “Suddenly Gone”

05 “Shave Your Head”

06 “Discover”

07 “Control Yourself”

08 “My Dad’s A Dancer”

09 “New Values”

10 “Overtime”

Tour dates:

11/06 Glasgow, UK @ The Art School

11/07 Leeds, UK @ Wharf Chambers

11/08 York, UK @ Crescent

11/09 Cardiff, UK @ Gwdihw Cafe Bar

11/10 London, UK @ Kamio

11/11 Paris, FR @ La Mécanique Ondulatoire

11/12 Villefranche-de-Rouergue, FR @ Les Haut Parleurs

11/13 Bordeaux, FR @ l’Avant Scène

11/14 San Sebastian, ES @ Dabada

11/16 Alicante, ES @ Sala Marearock

11/17 Barcelona, ES @ Be Good

11/18 Lyon, FR @ Grnd Zero

11/19 Biel, CH @ Le Salopard

11/21 Esslingen, DE @ Komma

11/22 Bamberg, DE @ TBC

11/23 Leipzig, DE @ Tiff

11/24 Nuremberg, DE @ Desi

11/25 Berlin, DE @ Zukunft Am Ostkreuz

11/26 Hamburg, DE @ Goldener Salon

11/27 Groningen, NL @ Vera

11/28 Liege, BE @ Kulturaliege

11/29 Antwerp, BE @ Het Bos

11/30 Rotterdam, NL @ Worm

12/01 Saarbrücken, DE @ Das Modul

The Official Body is out 1/19 via FatCat Records. Pre-order it here.