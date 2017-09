It’s been a couple years since we’ve heard from the nervy UK punk trio Shopping — their most recent release was 2015’s Why Choose — but today they’re back with a new single called “The Hype.” It’s clanking and terse but also oddly danceable, as the band goes through some call-and-response vocals about ingrained behavior and questioning the presented narrative. Listen to it below.

“The Hype” is out via Fat Cat Records.