Brian Eno & Kevin Shields – “Only Once Away My Son”

Brian Eno and My Bloody Valentine’s Kevin Shields have collaborated on a new track together called “Only Once Away My Son,” which was released as part of Adult Swim’s now year-round Singles Program. Both artists have been working on new music as of late: Eno just teamed up with British pianist Tom Rogerson for an album and he released Reflection at the beginning of the year, and there are some rumblings of an MBV album out next year. But for now, hear these two masters at work on the nine-minute track below.